Reef's 5th album set for 2016

Reef are in the process of recording their fifth album for release next year – and they’re set to air some of the material live next month.

It will be the band’s first release since 2000’s Getaway.

Frontman Gary Stringer tells The Fix: “We’ve wanted to create again with Reef – probably for the last 18 months we’ve been talking about it. We got guitarist Jesse Wood involved in the spring of last year. Six months after that we started writing again.

“We’ve recorded eight songs. Our remit is to make a wicked rock record. You’re going to press play, you just got to be smiling from ear to ear and happy with what we’re doing. We just want to make sure every song is killer.”

And fans can expect to hear some of the new material on the band’s upcoming UK tour, which includes dates with Thunder.

Stringer continues: “We’ll play all of the Reef hits and a few songs off the albums over the years but we’ve spent two sessions in a studio now working on new material,” adds Stringer. “It’s a really exciting time and it’s great to actually be able to play something new for people to listen to. I don’t want to become one of those heritage acts that play the same old thing.”

The singer also feels that the addition of Wood – who replaced Kenwyne House last year – has reinvigorated the band. He says: “It feels like the band is starting again in many ways, because it’s been 10 years since we’ve recorded an album. It’s actually shaking up the writing process .

“There’s something special about Jesse. He’s got a timeless, without sounding cliched, classic style of playing that really suits our writing. He’s a nice fella, so it just all came together. It’s really easy at the moment and that’s good to be around.”

Mar 04: Brighton Concorde

Mar 05: Reading Sub 89

Mar 06: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 07: Barnstable Factory

Mar 12: First Direct Arena (with Thunder)

Mar 13: Birmingham NIA (with Thunder)

Mar 14: London Eventim Apollo (with Thunder)

Mar 19: London Scala

Mar 20: Liverpool O2 Academy

Mar 21: Manchester Academy 2

Mar 26: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 27: Norwich Waterfront

Apr 02: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

Apr 03: Aberdeen Garage

Apr 04: Inverness Ironworks

Apr 05: Newcastle Riverside