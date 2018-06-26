Reef announce 21-date tour and share Revelation video

Reef have announced a 21-date tour of England and Wales which will take place later this year.

They’ve lined up the live shows in support of their new record Revelation – their first album in 18 years – which launched in May this year via earMUSIC.

The tour will get under way at Frome’s Cheese And Grain on November 1 and wrap up at Oxford’s O2 Academy on December 15.

And to mark the announcement, vocalist Gary Stringer, guitarist Jesse Wood, bassist Jack Bessant and drummer Dominic Greensmith have released a live video for the album's title track, which can be watched below.

The footage was captured at London’s Hammersmith Apollo during Reef’s show on May 6 this year.

Speaking previously about the follow-up to 2000’s Getaway, Stringer said: “We didn’t want to just make a good record, we wanted to make a great record. We were writing the songs for two and a half years, road-testing them when we were on tour.

“We’d play four or five new songs every night, really watching the crowd. If their eyes glazed over or they went to the bar, then we dropped those songs. But if a song engaged with them – a melody they can hook into, a guitar riff – then that was a real pointer for how we went about it.

“Hopefully that’s helped make the album is as strong as it is.”

Reef 2018 tour dates

Nov 01: Frome The Cheese And Grain

Nov 02: Falmouth Princess Pavilion

Nov 03: Barnstaple The Factory Petroc

Nov 08: Cardiff Tramshed

Nov 09: Leamington Assembly

Nov 10: Chester The Live Rooms

Nov 15: Cambridge Junction

Nov 16: York Fibbers

Nov 17: Carlisle The Brickyard

Nov 22: Southend Chinnerys

Nov 23: Margate Ballroom

Nov 24: Exeter The Lemon Grove

Nov 29: London Nells Jazz & Blues

Nov 30: London Nells Jazz & Blues

Dec 01: London Nells Jazz & Blues

Dec 06: Manchester Academy

Dec 07: Sheffield Foundry

Dec 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Dec 13: Bilston Robin2

Dec 14: Southampton Engine Rooms

Dec 15: Oxford O2 Academy