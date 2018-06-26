Reef announce 21-date tour and share Revelation video

Reef have announced a 21-date tour of England and Wales which will take place later this year.
They’ve lined up the live shows in support of their new record Revelation – their first album in 18 years – which launched in May this year via earMUSIC.
The tour will get under way at Frome’s Cheese And Grain on November 1 and wrap up at Oxford’s O2 Academy on December 15.
And to mark the announcement, vocalist Gary Stringer, guitarist Jesse Wood, bassist Jack Bessant and drummer Dominic Greensmith have released a live video for the album's title track, which can be watched below.
The footage was captured at London’s Hammersmith Apollo during Reef’s show on May 6 this year.
Speaking previously about the follow-up to 2000’s Getaway, Stringer said: “We didn’t want to just make a good record, we wanted to make a great record. We were writing the songs for two and a half years, road-testing them when we were on tour.
“We’d play four or five new songs every night, really watching the crowd. If their eyes glazed over or they went to the bar, then we dropped those songs. But if a song engaged with them – a melody they can hook into, a guitar riff – then that was a real pointer for how we went about it.
“Hopefully that’s helped make the album is as strong as it is.”
Reef 2018 tour dates
Nov 01: Frome The Cheese And Grain
Nov 02: Falmouth Princess Pavilion
Nov 03: Barnstaple The Factory Petroc
Nov 08: Cardiff Tramshed
Nov 09: Leamington Assembly
Nov 10: Chester The Live Rooms
Nov 15: Cambridge Junction
Nov 16: York Fibbers
Nov 17: Carlisle The Brickyard
Nov 22: Southend Chinnerys
Nov 23: Margate Ballroom
Nov 24: Exeter The Lemon Grove
Nov 29: London Nells Jazz & Blues
Nov 30: London Nells Jazz & Blues
Dec 01: London Nells Jazz & Blues
Dec 06: Manchester Academy
Dec 07: Sheffield Foundry
Dec 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Dec 13: Bilston Robin2
Dec 14: Southampton Engine Rooms
Dec 15: Oxford O2 Academy