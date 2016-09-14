Red Hot Chili Peppers to welcome NFL's Rams back to LA

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform at the Los Angeles Rams’ first home NFL game of the season this weekend.

The team has moved back to LA following a 20-year spell in St Louis and the Chili Peppers will welcome them home before the home opener against the Seattle Seahawks on September 18 (Sunday).

Chili Peppers bass player Flea says: “Since I was a little boy, I’ve taken joy in the beauty of the Rams. When I moved to Los Angeles in 1972, I was getting uprooted from my home and I thought, ‘Well, where I’m going they’ve got the Rams. It’s going to be all right.’”

The gates at the LA Coliseum open at 11am on Sunday ahead of a 1pm kick-off.

Before the Rams’ pre-season game against the Dallas Cowboys in August, a plane flew over the Coliseum towing a banner that read ‘The Red Hot Chili Peppers welcome the Rams back to LA.’

A video announcing the band’s performance this weekend can be viewed below.

The Chili Peppers tour the UK with Babymetal in December. The shows are in support of the band’s 11th album The Getaway, released in June.

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Babymetal 2016 UK tour

Dec 05: London O2 Arena

Dec 06: London O2 Arena

Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 10: Birmingham Genting Arena

Dec 11: Birmingham Genting Arena

Dec 14: Manchester Arena

Dec 15: Manchester Arena

