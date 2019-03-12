Red Hot Chili Peppers to stream show from Pyramids of Giza

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be live streaming their historic show from the Pyramids Of Giza this Friday.

The show will be broadcasted live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, starting at 9pm EET / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST.

“Before each new place my body tingled with excitement, a yearning for a new mystery to unfold, a fascination with a new culture, the possibility of new friends, tasting new food, smelling new tastes, absorbing new rhythms," says RHCP bassist Flea.

"Learning. Learning. Learning," he continues. "It is happening again right now, my heart is abuzz with joy at the prospect of performing in Egypt. I’m so grateful and humbled for the impending experience.”

The show will mark the climax of a two-year world tour supporting the band's 2016 album The Getaway .