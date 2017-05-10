Red Hot Chili Peppers release Goodbye Angels video

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a new video for their track Goodbye Angels.

It was directed by Thoranna Sigurdardottir, aka TOTA, with the song taken from their latest album The Getaway which launched last summer via Warner Bros – the follow-up to 2012’s I’m With You.

Prior to the album’s release, frontman Anthony Kiedis revealed that they had scrapped the material they had been working on after hiring producer Danger Mouse.

He said: “We wrote 20 to 30 songs and it was all ready to go. Danger Mouse emerged and said, ‘Let’s go make a record.’ We were like, ‘Great, we have all these songs!’

“He was like, ‘Leave those there. Let’s go write new songs in the studio.’ So the process began over again. The only way we saw this working was to trust him – get rid of our old ideas and our old way of doing things.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently on tour across North America. Find a list of their 2017 tour dates below.

May 11: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PPG

May 13: Cleveland Quicken Loans, OH

May 14: Columbus Schottentein Center, OH

May 16: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

May 18: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

May 19: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

May 21: Kansas City Spring Center, KS

May 23: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

May 26: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

May 28: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

May 29: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Jun 18: Quebec Videotron, QC

Jun 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 22: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Jun 23: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Jun 25: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jun 30: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 13: Benicassim Festival, Spain

Jul 13: Lisbon Super Bock Super Rock festival, Portugal

Jul 25: Krakow Cracovia Stadium, Poland

Sep 24: Rio Rock’in Rio, Brazil

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers in animated Sick Love video