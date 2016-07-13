Red Hot Chili Peppers Klinghoffer tired of ‘absurd’ Frusciante comparisons

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Josh Klinghoffer has branded those who draw comparisons between him and previous guitarist John Frusciante as “idiots.”

Klinghoffer joined the band in 2009 after having been a touring member, in the aftermath of his friend and collaborator Frusciante’s refusal to return following a hiatus.

The multi-instrumentalist has now recorded two albums with the Chili Peppers – 2011’s I’m With You and this year’s The Getaway.

Klinghoffer tells Russian outlet Metro News: “Of course it gets annoying. On one hand it’s an honour for me to be part of this band, and be mentioned in the same breath as Frusciante.

“But all these comparisons are simply absurd. We are two totally different people. I have never tried to emulate his technique – and, of course, I was not trying to get him to leave the band.”

He adds: “Seriously, anyone trying to compare us is an idiot.”

While he remains in contact with Frusciante, Klinghoffer describes the band’s relationship with him as “not good and not bad.”

He continues: “He tried as much as possible to distance himself from the group – and I had to learn to live in it. Our paths diverged. Some day we’ll be able to communicate well again.”

Asked if he’d like to work with his friend again, he says: “Yes, definitely.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently touring North America, and return to the UK for the Reading and Leeds festivals next month. Frusciante’s solo career continues.

