Red Fang announce European tour

Red Fang have announced a European tour for this autumn.
The Portland outfit will perform alongside their Relapse Records’ labelmates Torche on all dates, with God Damn joining them for the UK shows.
The band recently wrapped up recording the follow-up to 2013’s Whales And Leeches, with producer Ross Robinson, and it’s expected to be released later this year.
Drummer John Sherman said: “I’ve never been more excited about making a record in my life. The writing process for this album has been super fun and full of energy and good vibes.
“And the opportunity to work with Ross Robinson is so crazy – I’ve got goosebumps just talking about it.”
Further details for their upcoming album will be revealed in due course.
Earlier this month, Red Fang released a video for the track Crop Circles in association with students from My Voice Music at MVM Studios in Portland, Oregon.
Red Fang tour 2016
Sep 26: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Sep 27: London Koko, UK
Sep 28: Bristol Bierkeller, UK
Sep 29: Leeds Stylus, UK
Sep 30: Manchester Manchester Academy 2, UK
Oct 02: Birmingham Institute 2, UK
Oct 03: Glasgow Garage, UK
Oct 04: Newcastle Riverside, UK
Oct 05: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Oct 07: Athens Desert Fest, Greece
Oct 09: Paris Trabendo, France
Oct 10: Munich Strom, Germany
Oct 11: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria
Oct 12: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Oct 13: Cologne Essingfabrik, Germany
Oct 15: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany
Oct 16: Hamburg Markethalle, Germany
Oct 18: Odense Posten, Denmark
Oct 19: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 20: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden
Oct 21: Malmo KB, Sweden
Oct 22: Munster Skater’s Place, Germany
Oct 23: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Oct 24: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands