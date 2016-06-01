Red Fang announce European tour

Red Fang have announced a European tour for this autumn.

The Portland outfit will perform alongside their Relapse Records’ labelmates Torche on all dates, with God Damn joining them for the UK shows.

The band recently wrapped up recording the follow-up to 2013’s Whales And Leeches, with producer Ross Robinson, and it’s expected to be released later this year.

Drummer John Sherman said: “I’ve never been more excited about making a record in my life. The writing process for this album has been super fun and full of energy and good vibes.

“And the opportunity to work with Ross Robinson is so crazy – I’ve got goosebumps just talking about it.”

Further details for their upcoming album will be revealed in due course.

Earlier this month, Red Fang released a video for the track Crop Circles in association with students from My Voice Music at MVM Studios in Portland, Oregon.

Red Fang tour 2016

Sep 26: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Sep 27: London Koko, UK

Sep 28: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Sep 29: Leeds Stylus, UK

Sep 30: Manchester Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 02: Birmingham Institute 2, UK

Oct 03: Glasgow Garage, UK

Oct 04: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Oct 05: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Oct 07: Athens Desert Fest, Greece

Oct 09: Paris Trabendo, France

Oct 10: Munich Strom, Germany

Oct 11: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Oct 12: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Oct 13: Cologne Essingfabrik, Germany

Oct 15: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Oct 16: Hamburg Markethalle, Germany

Oct 18: Odense Posten, Denmark

Oct 19: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 20: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Oct 21: Malmo KB, Sweden

Oct 22: Munster Skater’s Place, Germany

Oct 23: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Oct 24: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

