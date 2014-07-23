Listen to Red Fang's Team Rock Radio session

Earlier this year we invited the stoner rock beer swillers into the Team Rock studio for a special acoustic session. And because we're super-nice people, we're streaming it to you guys right now!

You can download the session from Red Fang’s Bandcamp now.

Red Fang are off on tour for the rest of the summer. Check the dates below:

Jul 25 Neuensee GER Rock Im Wald

Jul 26 Lichtenvoorde NL Zwarte Cross Festival

Jul 27 Saarbrücken GER Garage

Jul 28 Milan IT Magnolia

Jul 29 Rome IT Traffic

Jul 31 Viveiro ESP Resurrection Festival

Aug 01 Nantes FR Le Ferrailleur

Aug 02 Albi FR Xtreme Fest

]Aug 03 Colmar FR Grillen

Aug 05 Giessen GER MUK

Aug 06 Augsburg GER Kantine

Aug 07 Jaromer CZ Brutal Assault

Aug 08 Waldhausen AUT Lake On Fire

Aug 09 Chemnitz GER Rock Im Betonwerk

Aug 10 Saint Maurice de Gourdans FR Sylak Open Air

Aug 12 Martigny CH Les Caves du Manoir

Aug 13 Martigny CH Les Caves du Manoir

Aug 14 Pisa IT Musica W Festival

Aug 15 Le Locle CH Rock Altitude

Aug 16 Hasselt BEL Pukkelpop

Aug 17 Biddinghuizen NL Lowlands Festival

Aug 19 Osnabrück GER Bastard Club

Aug 20 Bochum GER Matrix

Aug 21 Charleville Mezieres FR Cabaret Vert

Aug 22 Reading, UK Reading Festival

Aug 23 Leeds, UK Leeds Festival

Aug 31 Seattle WA Bumbershoot Festival - Fisher Green Stage