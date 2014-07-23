Listen to Red Fang's Team Rock Radio session

Earlier this year we invited the stoner rock beer swillers into the Team Rock studio for a special acoustic session. And because we're super-nice people, we're streaming it to you guys right now!
You can download the session from Red Fang’s Bandcamp now.
Red Fang are off on tour for the rest of the summer. Check the dates below:
Jul 25 Neuensee GER Rock Im Wald
Jul 26 Lichtenvoorde NL Zwarte Cross Festival
Jul 27 Saarbrücken GER Garage
Jul 28 Milan IT Magnolia
Jul 29 Rome IT Traffic
Jul 31 Viveiro ESP Resurrection Festival
Aug 01 Nantes FR Le Ferrailleur
Aug 02 Albi FR Xtreme Fest
]Aug 03 Colmar FR Grillen
Aug 05 Giessen GER MUK
Aug 06 Augsburg GER Kantine
Aug 07 Jaromer CZ Brutal Assault
Aug 08 Waldhausen AUT Lake On Fire
Aug 09 Chemnitz GER Rock Im Betonwerk
Aug 10 Saint Maurice de Gourdans FR Sylak Open Air
Aug 12 Martigny CH Les Caves du Manoir
Aug 13 Martigny CH Les Caves du Manoir
Aug 14 Pisa IT Musica W Festival
Aug 15 Le Locle CH Rock Altitude
Aug 16 Hasselt BEL Pukkelpop
Aug 17 Biddinghuizen NL Lowlands Festival
Aug 19 Osnabrück GER Bastard Club
Aug 20 Bochum GER Matrix
Aug 21 Charleville Mezieres FR Cabaret Vert
Aug 22 Reading, UK Reading Festival
Aug 23 Leeds, UK Leeds Festival
Aug 31 Seattle WA Bumbershoot Festival - Fisher Green Stage