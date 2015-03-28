Genesis confirm vinyl 'Red Box' set

Genesis will release the third and final instalment in their vinyl box set series with Genesis: 1983-1998, due on May 11 via Universal.

The six-disc package includes the band’s final four studio albums: Genesis (1983), Invisible Touch (1986), We Can’t Dance (1991) and Calling All Stations (1997).

Genesis: 1983–1998 (“The Red Box”) completes the vinyl box set trio that began with Genesis: 1970–1975 (“The Green Box”) and Genesis: 1976–1982 (“The Blue Box”).

The first two records in the latest set are single LPs while the others are presented in double-disc gatefold format, with Calling All Stations featuring music on three sides and an etching on side four.

Each album has been remastered at half-speed by Miles Showell from Abbey Road and pressed onto 180gm vinyl. They’re packaged in high-quality reproductions of the original sleeves.

As with the previous two packages, “The Red Box” comes with a download voucher so that fans can access the music on MP3 at no extra cost.

Calling All Stations vocalist Ray Wilson has just released a career retrospective box set. Earlier this month band biographer Alan Hewitt published A Selection of Shows – Genesis (&Solo) Live Guide 1976-2014, with forewords by Phil Collins and Steve Hackett.