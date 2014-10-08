Rancid stream Face Up

Rancid have made another track from their upcoming album available to stream.

The punk icons last week revealed they were set to release their first album in six years and dropped a video of them performing three of the record’s tracks. Honor Is All We Know will be unveiled on October 27.

They have now made the song Face Up available to stream.

Honor Is All We Know is available for pre-order in various bundles at the band’s official website.

Honor Is All We Know tracklist