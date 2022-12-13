Rancid announce EU/UK 2023 tour

Rancid have announced that they will be embarking on a EU/UK tour in 2023.

The trek will kick off on June 2 in Rimini, Italy at Slam Dunk, followed by shows in Slovenia, Austria, Poland, Scandinavia, Germany, Spain, Belgium, the UK and more, before coming to a close on June 25 in the Czech Republic.

Playing in support of the East Bay punk rockers on their UK stops will be The Bronx and labelmates, Grade 2.

Tickets will go on sale Friday Dec 16 at 10:00 AM local time via the band's website.

Jun 20: London O2 Academy Brixton

Jun 21: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Earlier this year, Lars Frederiksen discussed his thirt- year career with Metal Hammer, and spoke about everything from inspiring wrestling hero Ruby Riott to getting praise from Rob Halford and Gene Simmons, as well as the secrets to his success.

Speaking of the moment he was admired by the two aforementioned rock heroes, Frederiksen explained: “I knew that punk rock was the coolest music in the world, so the fact that it was getting exposure, for me, was rad. I remember going to see Kiss on their 1996 reunion tour, and Gene Simmons came up to me, as did Rob Halford, picked out Avenues & Alleyways and said it was so cool we had written an anti-racist song.

"The fact that these guys from a completely different world to us knew who we were, not only that but they recited actual lyrics by us… that was the most ‘Kaboom!’ moment. We grew up listening to Kiss and Judas Priest!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician spoke of the importance of knowing your history, which became particularly relevant to his life when he started embellishing his clothing with swastikas, a symbol of the Nazi party, which also at times has been adopted by punks.

“One of the first times I understood the gravity of what my mom went through [Lars’s mother was the only member of her family to escape the Nazi occupation of Denmark during the Second World War and fled to the US], was when I had an American flag that I used to use as a bum flap, and I put swastikas on the stars" he said.

"This was, like, 1985. I came home and she asked me what I had done to the stars and I said, ‘America… blah, blah blah’, all the punk shit. She sat me down and explained exactly what that symbol meant to her.

"I wasn’t educated on what my mom had been through; I suddenly understood the gravity. I was using it to be provocative, but over the years, understanding what it means, knowing what that meant to her, as well as my own personal experiences with being looked at weird because of how I dressed, made it so clear to me how stupid the idea of hating someone because of their race or sexuality or… whatever it is.”