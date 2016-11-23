Rammstein announce European tour

Rammstein have announced a run of European shows for the summer of 2017.

Most of the dates are festival appearances, with plenty of space for the potential addition of more Rammstein shows.

Earlier this year keyboardist Christian ‘Flake’ Lorenz reported the band were working on new music, although he couldn’t say how long it would take before they started recording.

He said: “We’ve started to compile ideas for songs and develop them as a band. It’s difficult to say how far along we are – a lot of the time everything seems to be going well, and then there are days we just want to start all over again.”

He said of new track Ramm 4, which they performed at festival appearances this year: “We wanted to show the world we’re still together and that we’re making new music.”

Peter Tagtgren, the colleague of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann in their band Lindemann, said in September that the duo hoped to return to work, but added: “We need to respect when Rammstein is back working, and we have to wait for the next break.”

Rammstein European festival tour 2017

May 20: Kopavavogur Korinn, Iceland

May 25: Horsens State Prison, Denmark

May 28: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 02-04: Rock am Ring, Germany

Jun 02-04: Rock im Park, Germany

Jun 11: Tallinn Rockfest, Estonia

Jun 16: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jul 11: Festival de Nimes, France

