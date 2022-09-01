Rammstein announce 2023 European stadium tour

German metal heavyweights Rammstein will be hitting the road next summer for a trek across Europe!

(Image credit: Jens Koch)

Rammstein have announced that they will be embarking on a huge European tour next year.

The trek will kick off on May 22 in Lithuania and will come to an end on August 4 in Belgium. Meanwhile, the German metal heavyweights will make stops in Finland, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal and more.

To announce the tour, the band have shared a promotional video comprised of a number of fans, all belonging to each country that Rammstein will be visiting on the trek.

Members of the LIFAD fan club will have access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale before the tour goes on official sale.

The pre-sale, available exclusively at EVENTIM, starts on September 6, 2022, 10am and ends on Wednesday, September 7, 10am, local time.

General sale commences from September 8 also at 10am.

Rammstein released their eight studio album, Zeit, on April 22, 2022.

Check out the video and tour dates below:

May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania
May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark
Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia
Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal
Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy
Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands
Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary
Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France
Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland
Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

