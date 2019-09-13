Ramblin’ Man Fair 2020 reveals Prog In The Park lineup

Organisers of the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair were celebrating last night after the Prog In The Park stage scooped the Event Of The Year honour at the Progressive Music Awards at the Underglobe in London.

In light of the victory, Chris Ingham from festival organisers Spirit Of Rock, has revealed the full lineup for next year’s Prog stage, confirming that Big Big Train will headline, while Curved Air, Pure Reason Revolution, Moon Safari, Lazuli and Blurred Vision will also play.

Ingham says: “It's taken a few years of repeated cajoling, nudging and ultimately old-fashioned pleading but finally Ramblin’ Man Fair is proud to say that we have finally landed Big Big Train to headline the Prog In The Park stage for our 2020 lineup.

“Every Big Big Train show is something special but all at Ramblin’ Man Fair feel that this show on that stage on that night will be something special that Prog fans everywhere will want to witness.

“Add to that the timeless charms of Curved Air, the reformation of Pure Reason Revolution, the stunning imagination of Moon Safari, the quixotic glory of Lazuli and the sheer songwriting class of Blurred Vision and we rightly believe that 2020s Prog In The Park stage is one of our very strongest so far.”

The festival will take place at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, on July 17, 18 and 19, with the prog artists taking to the stage on Saturday the 18th.

Big Big Train were also winners at the Progressive Music Awards, with their latest album Grand Tour being named Album Of The Year.

For more on Ramblin’ Man Fair, visit the official website.