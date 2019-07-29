Pure Reason Revolution sign new deal with InsideOut

British prog rock band Pure Reason Revolution have reformed and signed a new record deal with InsideOut Music.

Pure Reason Revolution played their first show in close to 8 years at the recent Midsummer Prog Festival in the Netherlands, and performing their debut album in full. They comment: “The festival & crowd reaction was incredible," the band told Prog. "We were touched that people had travelled from Canada, Russia, Italy, Spain, UK & many more countries. The tracks are exciting as ever to play & it's encouraging to see the material still has relevance & connects.”

The band have also revealed they are working on a brand new studio album, and have signed to InsideOutMusic for its release in 2020. “We’re currently working on material for the new album which returns to a more progressive sound & it’s nice to remind ourselves of the genesis of PRR," vocalist and guitarist Jon Courtney says.

Pure Reason Revolution originally parted ways in November 2011, following touring in support of their 2010 album Hammer & Anvil. Since then, Jon Courtney started Bullet Height and released their debut album No Atonement in 2017, while Chloë Alper began a new band called Tiny Giant as well as playing live with the likes of Charli XCX & James.

The band originally formed back in 2003, releasing their much-loved debut album The Dark Third in 2006 via Sony BMG. They went on to release the albums Amor Vincit Omnia in 2009 & Hammer & Anvil in 2010.