Rival Sons to headline Sunday at Ramblin' Man Faire

Rival Sons have been announced as headliners for the final night of this year's Ramblin' Man Faire.

The festival of rock, prog, country and blues will take place at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, on July 17, 18 and 19, 2020, with artists including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Clutch, Hawkwind, Big Big Train, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Tom Keifer’s Cinderella, The Record Company, Those Damn Crows, City Of Thieves and Monster Truck among the bands previously confirmed.

The organisers say, "We're thrilled to announce that two times Grammy nominees Rival Sons will be bringing their bluesy rock'n'roll back to the Ramblin Man Faire main stage as the Sunday headliners. See you in July Ramblers!"

"Excited to be coming back to Ramblin' Man this year as the Sunday headliner!," add the band. "Thank you!"

Ramblin' Man Fair tickets are on sale now.

In December it was announced that Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters would headline the Outlaw Stage, while Clutch will perform a total of three sets across the full weekend.