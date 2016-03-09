Rainbow's 1980 Donington show set for DVD

Rainbow’s 1980 performance at Donington is to be issued in a DVD and CD package next month.

Eagle Rock Entertainment release Monsters Of Rock - Live At Donington 1980 on April 22. The DVD contains all the surviving footage from the show and the release marks the first time the audio from the performance has been available as a full-length standalone CD.

It includes performances of Since You Been Gone, All Night Long, Stargazer, Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll, Catch The Rainbow, Eyes Of The World and more.

The show, held on August 16, 1980, saw Rainbow headline the first rock festival to be staged at Castle Donington – the home of today’s Download festival.

It was the culmination of the band’s tour in support of Down To Earth, released in 1979, and would prove to be the last live show featuring the lineup of Ritchie Blackmore, Don Airey, Graham Bonnet, Roger Glover and Cozy Powell.

Ritchie Blackmore will mark his return to rock this year when he performs at at the Monsters Of Rock festivals in Germany on June 17 and 18, then at the Genting Arena in Birmingham, UK, on June 25.

His band features vocalist Ronnie Romero, bassist Bob Nouveau, keyboardist Jens Johansson and drummer David Keith.

RAINBOW MONSTERS OF ROCK LIVE AT DONINGTON 1980 TRACKLIST

DVD

Lazy All Night Long Catch The Rainbow Eyes Of The World Guitar Solo Difficult To Cure Will You Love Me Tomorrow Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll

CD