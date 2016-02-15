All Time Low, Devil You Know, Napalm Death for Download

All Time Low, Devil You Know and Napalm Death lead a list of 14 bands added to the bill for this year’s Download festival.

They’ll join headliners Rammstein, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden at Donington Park on the weekend of June 10-12.

Tickets are on sale now, with earlybird discount ending on February 19. Find out more at the festival website.

Download 2016 bill so far

(latest additions in bold)

Friday, June 10

Rammstein

Korn

The Amity Affliction

Counting Days

Gutterdammerung

Havok

Killswitch Engage

Skillet

Twin Atlantic

Fort Hope

Alien Ant Farm

Graveyard

Heck

Zoax

Hill Valley High

Kadavar

Strange Bones

All Time Low

Glassjaw

The Wildhearts

Wierds

Saturday, June 11

Black Sabbath

Deftones

Megadeth

Architects

Atreyu

Beartooth

Black Foxxes

Dead!

Down

Milk Teeth

Neck Deep

Rival Sons

Skindred

Tesseract

Lawnmower Deth

NOFX

Sixx:A.M.

Bury Tomorrow

As Lions

Anti-Flag

Escape the Fate

Danko Jones

Turbowolf

Black Peaks

Shvpes

Municipal Waste

Cane Hill

Slaves (US)

Wage War

Palisades

Reigning Days

**Royal Republic

Scorpion Child

Pennywise

The Shrine

Scattering Ashes **

Sunday, June 12

Iron Maiden

Nightwish

Disturbed

Attila

Billy Talent

Breaking Benjamin

Delain

Don Broco

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Ghost

Gojira

Halestorm

Ho99o9

Saxon

Shinedown

Tremonti

Amon Amarth

Monster Truck

Jane’s Addiction

ONE OK ROCK

Periphery

Grand Magus

Whiskey Myers

Electric Wizard

The King Is Blind

Ashestoangels

The Kenneths

Muncie Girls

Good Tiger

The Temperance Movement

Buck & Evans

Devil You Know

The Raven Age

Napalm Death