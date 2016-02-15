All Time Low, Devil You Know, Napalm Death for Download

All Time Low, Devil You Know and Napalm Death lead a list of 14 bands added to the bill for this year’s Download festival.
They’ll join headliners Rammstein, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden at Donington Park on the weekend of June 10-12.
Tickets are on sale now, with earlybird discount ending on February 19. Find out more at the festival website.
Download 2016 bill so far
(latest additions in bold)
Friday, June 10
Rammstein
Korn
The Amity Affliction
Counting Days
Gutterdammerung
Havok
Killswitch Engage
Skillet
Twin Atlantic
Fort Hope
Alien Ant Farm
Graveyard
Heck
Zoax
Hill Valley High
Kadavar
Strange Bones
All Time Low
Glassjaw
The Wildhearts
Wierds
Saturday, June 11
Black Sabbath
Deftones
Megadeth
Architects
Atreyu
Beartooth
Black Foxxes
Dead!
Down
Milk Teeth
Neck Deep
Rival Sons
Skindred
Tesseract
Lawnmower Deth
NOFX
Sixx:A.M.
Bury Tomorrow
As Lions
Anti-Flag
Escape the Fate
Danko Jones
Turbowolf
Black Peaks
Shvpes
Municipal Waste
Cane Hill
Slaves (US)
Wage War
Palisades
Reigning Days
**Royal Republic
Scorpion Child
Pennywise
The Shrine
Scattering Ashes **
Sunday, June 12
Iron Maiden
Nightwish
Disturbed
Attila
Billy Talent
Breaking Benjamin
Delain
Don Broco
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Ghost
Gojira
Halestorm
Ho99o9
Saxon
Shinedown
Tremonti
Amon Amarth
Monster Truck
Jane’s Addiction
ONE OK ROCK
Periphery
Grand Magus
Whiskey Myers
Electric Wizard
The King Is Blind
Ashestoangels
The Kenneths
Muncie Girls
Good Tiger
The Temperance Movement
Buck & Evans
Devil You Know
The Raven Age
Napalm Death