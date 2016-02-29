Rainbow man's Lords of Black issue Ghost Of You

Lords Of Black have made Ghost Of You available to stream.

The metal outfit fronted by new Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero are to release their second album II on March 18.

The band made their track Everything You’re Not available to stream last month.

Guitarist Tony Hernando said: “The new album, being the follow-up to a first record that was so greatly received, had to get to a higher place.

“After an intense year of writing and producing, along with the live performances, we came up with songs that are still deep and complicated in some arrangements, but have been written with the live performance in mind.”

Romero was handpicked by guitar icon Ritchie Blackmore last year for Rainbow’s 2016 summer shows. The band are scheduled to perform in Birmingham, UK, and the Gods Of Rock festival in Germany.

LORDS OF BLACK II TRACKLIST

Malevolently Beautiful (Intro) Merciless Only One Life Away Everything You’re Not New World’s Comin’ Cry No More Tears I Will Be Insane Live By The Lie Die By The Truth Ghost Of You The Art Of Illusions Part III: The Wasteland Shadows Of War Lady Of The Lake (Rainbow cover, bonus track cd edition) Innuendo (Queen cover, bonus track digital edition)

Jun 17: St Goarshausen Loreley Freilichtbuhne, Germany

Jun 18: Bietigheim Bissingen Festplatz am Viadukt, Germany

Jun 25: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK