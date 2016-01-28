Rainbow's Ronnie Romero debuts Lords of Black vid

Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero’s band Lords of Black have debuted the video for Everything You’re Not.

The song is taken from the band’s second album II, due out on March 18 via Frontiers Music SRL. Lords Of Black released their self-titled debut in 2014.

Romero was handpicked by guitar icon Ritchie Blackmore last year for Rainbow’s 2016 summer shows.

He previously told Rafabasa.com: “I’ll just try to do my best to live up to what they did in their day and not to disappoint anyone. But I’m not here to replace anyone, much less compare myself with anyone.”

The lineup is completed by Stratovarius keyboardist Jens Johansson, Blackmore’s Night drummer David Keith and bassist Bob Nouveau.