Metallica perform live session for BBC Radio

Footage and audio from Metallica’s recent BBC Radio session has been released.

Video of the thrash giants performing new tracks Hardwired and Atlas, Rise! can be viewed below. And audio of the entire performance is available for listeners in the UK.

Hardwired and Atlas, Rise! are taken from Metallica’s 10th album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, which was released last week.

Drummer Lars Ulrich has explained how they came up with the idea for the superimposed image on the album’s sleeve. It came about when he got married to Jessica Miller last year and the photographers presented him with an unusual picture.

He said: “I met those guys four or five years ago. When Jess and I got hitched up in the mountains, we asked them to come up.

“For a wedding present they gave us this crazy picture of the two of us superimposed on top of each other. It was this awesome thing.

“I showed it to James at the wedding and said, ‘One day, when we do something in the future we should get these guys to do all of us on top of each other.

“They came out and shot all of us doing that crazy superimposed stuff. The images were so cool that they became the whole package – this whole campaign, for lack of a better word.”

Metallica are in the process of revealing their WorldWired tour dates, set to expand across 2017 and beyond. They’re the cover stars of the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile