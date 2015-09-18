Raging Speedhorn announce UK tour

Raging Speedhorn have announced a six-date UK tour.
The run of shows kicks off in Cardiff on November 26 and follows their appearance at this year’s Bloodstock.
John Loughlin and co released a limited-edition 7-inch single of their track Halfway To Hell in May and have a pre-order PledgeMusic campaign up and running for their as-yet-untitled sixth album.
Support slots for all six shows will be revealed in due course.
Raging Speedhorn UK tour dates
Nov 26: Cardiff The Globe
Nov 27: London Underworld
Nov 28: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Nov 29: Sheffield Corporation
Nov 30: Manchester Star & Garter
Dec 01: Bristol Exchange