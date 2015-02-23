Raging Speedhorn to issue Halfway To Hell

Raging Speedhorn will release Halfway To Hell as a limited edition seven-inch vinyl single in May via Palm Reader Records.

Limited to just 300 copies, the track will coincide with the band’s UK tour supporting Will Haven with openers Palm Reader.

The band say: “We’re fucking over the moon that we will be hitting the UK in May with the mighty Will Haven. Get your tickets now!”

The reunited Raging Speedhorn completed their first UK tour in six years in December following appearances at the Sonisphere and Damnation festivals. Halfway To Hell is available for pre-order at Palm Reader Records – but the band warn they’re going fast.

Will Haven, Raging Speedhorn, Palm Reader UK tour

May 24: Manchester Sound Control

May 25: York Duchess

May 26: Glasgow ABC 2

May 27: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

May 28: Nottingham Rock City Basement

May 29: Bristol Temples Festival