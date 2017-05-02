Radiohead to revisit OK Computer on OKNOTOK release

Radiohead have ended weeks of speculation by announcing that they will revisit their landmark 1997 album OK Computer to mark its 20th anniversary.

Cryptic posters were recently spotted on the streets on London, New York, Los Angeles and Amsterdam which appeared to indicate the band were planning something to mark the milestone.

Now it’s been confirmed that a remastered version of the record containing b-sides and the previously unreleased tracks I Promise, Lift and Man Of War will be released in a package titled OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017 in June.

A statement reads: “Rescued from defunct formats, prised from dark cupboards and brought to light after two decades in cold storage, OKNOTOK will be issued on June 23 through XL Recordings, coinciding – roughly – with the original 1997 release date of Radiohead’s third album OK Computer.

“OKNOTOK features the original OK Computer 12-track album, eight b-sides, and the Radiohead completist’s dream I Promise, Lift and Man Of War. The original studio recordings of these three previously unreleased and long sought after OK Computer era tracks finally receive their first official issue on OKNOTOK.

“All material on OKNOTOK is newly remastered from the original analogue tapes.”

OKNOTOK will be issued on digital formats, double CD, and triple 180g LP in June, with a boxed edition arriving the following month.

It will contain three heavyweight 180 gram black 12-vinyl records and a hardcover book with more than 30 pieces of artwork – many of which have never been seen before – and lyrics

It’ll also feature a notebook containing 104 pages from Thom Yorke’s library of notes of the time, a sketchbook containing 48 pages of Donwood and Tchock’s ‘preparatory work’ and a C90 cassette mix tape compiled by the band, taken from album session archives and demo tapes.

OKNOTOK is now available for pre-order.

Radiohead OKNOTOK tracklist

Airbag Paranoid Android Subterranean Homesick Alien Exit Music (For A Film) Let Down Karma Police Fitter Happier Electioneering Climbing Up The Walls No Surprises Lucky The Tourist I Promise Man Of War Lift Lull Meeting In The Aisle Melatonin A Reminder Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2) Pearly Palo Alto How I Made My Millions

