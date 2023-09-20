Radiohead drummer Philp Selway announces new live album with string quartet Elysian Collective

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has announced that he will release a new live album in conjunction with string quartet Elysian Collective. They will release Live At Evolution Studios through Bella Union Records on December 8. You can watch a new live performance of the track Picking Up Pieces below.

The album forms a companion piece of sorts to Selway's solo album Strange Dance, released earlier this year, on whoch he collaborating with Elysian Collective and percussionist Chris Vatalaro, reimagining his songs in a slimmed-down setting.

"This session with Elysian Collective and Chris Vatalaro was recorded at Evolution Studios in Oxford, where I recorded the bulk of Strange Dance and also my soundtrack work," Selway explains. "It took place at the end of April, just before I went out to do my UK and European dates.

"I originally brought this ensemble together to play at the launch event for Strange Dance back in February, as I felt this combination of string quartet and percussion, together with my vocals, piano and guitar would be a compact way to capture the scope of the varied musical textures on the album. I was so made up with how it sounded and how it reframed the songs, that I wanted to capture this dynamic in a recording. As well as songs from Strange Dance, there is also a version of one of my soundtrack pieces, People Of The Sea, and a track called Song For Us, which was written as a pitch piece for a TV show."

You can see the complete tracklisting and new artwork for Live At Evolution Studios below.

Pre-order Live At Evolution Studios.

(Image credit: Bella Union)

Philip Selway: Live At Evolution Studios

1. The Heart of it All

2. Picking Up Pieces

3. People of the Sea

4. The Other Side

5. Little Things

6. Check For Signs Of Life

7. There’ll Be Better Days

8. Song For Us