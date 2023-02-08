Philip Selway shares title track from new album Silent Dance

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has shared the atmospheric title track of his upcoming album Silent Dance, which you can listen to below.

The new album, Selway's third studio album, will be released through Bella Union on February 24. It follows to Selway's soundtrack to the movie Let Me Go which was released in 2017.

“One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s me as a 55-year-old not trying to hide that fact,” says Selway. “It feels kind of unguarded rather than seeing that ageing process as something that needs to be hidden. I wanted it to have that space so if you’re listening to it you can lose yourself in it. Almost like a refuge.”

The new album has been produced by Marta Salogni and features guest appearances from Portishead's Adrian Utley, cellist Laura Moody, Hannah Peel and Valentina Magaletti , while the artwork has been created by abstract painter Stewart Geddes who spent time in the studio, and created a spectacular series of impressionistic paintings in response to the music.

“The scale of it was very deliberate for me, from the outset,” Selway says of the new album. “I wanted the soundscape to be broad and tall but somehow get it to wrap around this intimate vocal at the heart of it”.

Pre-order Strange Dance.