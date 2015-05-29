Rockenfield scores educational show

Queensryche drummer Scott Rockenfield is to compose the music for an educational project titled Tale Of A City.

The animated series will feature two characters who explore the history of the world’s great cities. Rockenfield and director and writer Richard Jellerson have launched an Indiegogo campaign seeking $70,000 to finance production.

Rockenfield says: “Tale Of A City is a really exciting. I just love the intrigue and fascination about the project – I’m super-excited to be a part of it.”

The first episode will concentrate on Boston while later instalments will look at New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, London, Paris and Rome.

Earlier this month Queensryche confirmed that the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled album was almost complete, with guitarist Michael Wilton starting they had over an hour’s worth of material. They play three UK dates in August:

Aug 05: Bristol Marble Factory

Aug 06: London Electric Ballroom

Aug 07: Brighton Concorde