Queensryche on home straight

Queensryche have confirmed that their upcoming album is almost finished.

Frontman Todd La Torre recently said the follow-up to their 2013 self-titled release was a “raging animal.” And guitarist Michael Wilton reveals they’ve recorded over an hour’s worth of material for their 15th studio outing.

He tells Pop Culture Madness: “In between touring we managed to put out recordings and we have a new album that is almost finished. We’re going to finish all the overdubs, get it mixed, mastered and sent off to our label.

“A lot of the music has the flavour of the first six albums – and there’s a lot of it. We’ve recorded well over and hour’s worth of music. We’re really excited and I think Queensryche fans are going to eat it up.”

The as-yet-untitled record was helped by a pre-order PledgeMusic campaign and will be released by Century Media later this year.

They’ve lined up three UK dates in August:

Aug 05: Bristol Marble Factory

Aug 06: London Electric Ballroom

Aug 07: Brighton Concorde 2