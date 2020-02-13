Queen’s Brian May thanks fans for support after Australian video ambush

Brian May has thanked fans for their support after he was ambushed by a TV cameraman in Australia.

The Queen guitarist had just touched down at Brisbane Airport when he stopped his car to meet a group of fans who wanted to welcome him to the country.

However, while posing for pictures with them, a Channel 7 cameraman continued to film May, despite the guitarist asking him to stop. After putting the camera away, the cameraman then took out his phone and kept videoing.

May eventually approached the individual and appeared to take a swipe at the phone.

In an Instagram post, May says: “First of all thanks to so many of you folks who managed to find a way to send me supportive messages while I’ve been quietly trying to work my way through the feelings generated by the incident that happened at Brisbane Airport, just moments after I landed in Australia.

“No. I’m not all right. But I will be. It certainly ruined my day, and if that’s what you wanted, Channel 7, then you got it. There’s a fine line between anger and depression, and I’ve been struggling with all of that since I got ambushed and harassed by a TV news team, fresh off the plane from New Zealand.

“Now, obviously I’m not a novice at this, I’ve interacted with literally thousands of news reporters, photographers and cameramen over the last 50 years. I’m not exactly known for being aggressive, even in the face of provocation, but this guy caught me unawares – one of the rudest and most disrespectful video cameramen I’ve ever encountered.”

May says he spotted the cameraman among the fans but didn’t feel it was appropriate for the filming to continue as the group “deserved to have a few moments not being filmed for public sharing.”

May continues: “So, in the nicest possible way, I turned to the cameraman and asked if he’d stop filming, now he’d got his story, and give us some private moments. He refused. He kept on filming and aggressively turned the camera close-up on my face. That, to me, felt like deliberate invasion of my space, and downright unfriendly. At that moment, everything changed."

May goes on: "Now it takes quite a lot to get me rattled, but I was beginning to boil. Everyone has a tipping point, I think? I carried on talking to the kids, trying to ignore the invasive presence, but he then pulled out his iPhone and began to film us with that. That was the final straw for me."

The guitarist says he approached the cameraman with the intention of "temporarily separating him from his phone, and actually put a hand on it" before his security guard stepped in to dissuaded him.

"And then I realised I had walked straight into a trap," says May. "The guy now had what he wanted. He could cook this up into a story in which I was portrayed as an attacker on an innocent victim of a newsman."

May says he regrets getting angry under what he regards as "severe provocation" with the guitarist adding: "To me the behaviour of the camera guy and the Channel 7 news team is shabby and shameful.

"I’d like an apology from them all, but of course the chances of that are small. I don’t know whether it was all a set-up from the beginning – maybe so – or whether he just deliberately acted like an arse to create a story, but either way I’ve had a struggle not to feel abused and unwelcome.”

May later posted a short video message thanking fans for the “avalanche of support" since the incident.

Queen and Adam Lambert will perform at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16 and they'll then bring their Rhapsody tour to the UK and Europe later this year.

Queen And Adam Lambert 2020 Rhapsody European Tour

May 24: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 26: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

May 27: Antwerp Sportspalais, Belgium

May 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 30: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 02: London O2, UK

Jun 03: London O2, UK

Jun 05: London O2, UK

Jun 06: London O2, UK

Jun 08: London O2, UK

Jun 09: London O2, UK

Jun 11: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 14: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jun 15: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jun 17: London O2, UK

Jun 18: London O2, UK

Jun 20: London O2, UK

Jun 21: London O2, UK

Jun 24: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 26: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jul 01: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 07: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Jul 08: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain