Queen and Adam Lambert move UK and European Rhapsody tour into 2022 - add new dates

Queen and Adam Lambert have been forced to move their planned 2021 UK and European Rhapsody tour into 2022.

It’s the second time the dates have had to be moved due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, with the original dates – which include 10 nights at The O2 in London – originally planned to take place last summer.

However, rather than take place from May this year, the concerts will now commence on May 30, 2022.

Queen and Adam Lambert say in a statement: “Under continuing Europe-wide covid restrictions, there’s no possible way the tour can go ahead as planned for this year. The prospect of again not being able to look forward to performing and getting to experience those wonderful audiences is just heartbreaking.”

There is some good news for UK fans though, as the delay has meant that Queen and Adam Lambert have now added two nights at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on June 2 and 3 next year.

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the 2022 dates, with promoters adding: “We wish to make it clear: None of the shows from 2020 and 2021 have been cancelled, just re-arranged due to COVID-19. We really do hope that as many people as possible who were booked for those original dates in 2020 will still be able to join us for the shows.”

Drummer Taylor says he’s looking forward to getting back out on the road, saying: “When we do eventually get to play in front of live audiences it will be with a ferociously renewed attack and we shall revel in the wonderful experience of actually interacting with them again."

Vocalist Lambert adds: “It’s so disappointing to have to postpone again, but safety comes first, and we look forward to spring 2022 when we will be back, better than ever.”

Last year, Queen and Adam Lambert released their first album together in the shape of Live Around The World. The record features tracks that were personally selected by Taylor, Lambert and guitarist Brian May from more than 200 performances.

Queen are also the cover stars of the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now. Issue 285 celebrates Queen’s 50th anniversary and features interviews with May and Taylor who look back over their incredible career.

Queen and Adam Lambert 2022 UK and European Rhapsody tour

May 30: Manchester AO Arena, UK (moved from June 10, 2021)

May 31: Manchester AO Arena, UK (moved from June 12, 2021)

Jun 02: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK (N/A)

Jun 03: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK (N/A)

Jun 05: London The O2, UK (moved from June 1, 2021)

Jun 06: London The O2, UK (moved from June 2, 2021)

Jun 08: London The O2, UK (moved from June 17, 2021)

Jun 09: London The O2, UK (moved from June 5, 2021)

Jun 11: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK (moved from June 13, 2021)

Jun 12: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK (moved from June 14, 2021)

Jun 14: London The O2, UK (moved from June 8, 2021)

Jun 15: London The O2, UK (moved from June 16, 2021)

Jun 17: London The O2, UK (moved from June 4, 2021)

Jun 18: London The O2, UK (moved from June 19, 2021)

Jun 20: London The O2, UK (moved from June 7, 2021)

Jun 21: London The O2, UK (moved from June 20, 2021)

Jun 24: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany (moved from June 24, 2021)

Jun 26: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany (moved from June 26, 2021)

Jun 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (moved from June 28, 2021)

Jun 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany (moved from June 29, 2021)

Jul 01: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands (moved from May 29, 2021)

Jul 02: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands (moved from May 30, 2021)

Jul 06: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain (moved from July 6, 2021)

Jul 07: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain (moved from July 7, 2021)

Jul 11: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy (moved from May 23, 2021)

Jul 13: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France (moved from May 26, 2021)

Jul 15: Antwerp Sportpalais, Belgium (moved from May 27, 2021)

Jul 17: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark (moved from July 1, 2021)

Jul 18: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark (moved from July 2, 2021)