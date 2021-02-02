Brian May and Roger Taylor celebrate 50 years of Queen in Classic Rock, on sale now

As milestones go, half a century is a bloody good one. And it’s one that Queen were all set to celebrate in fine style in 2020.

And then, y’know, 2020 happened. But as a very wise man once sang: ‘The show must go on.’

So this issue we finally get to celebrate the glory and the majesty of the first 50 years of Queen by sitting down with the inimitable Dr Brian May and Roger Taylor for an in-depth conversation to reflect on their incredible story so far.

Elsewhere in the magazine? We've got Leslie West, The Dead Daisies, The Pretty Reckless, Mick Fleetwood, Steven Wilson, Accept, Ricky Warwick, Cats In Space and more.

There's a free eBook featuring the 100 Greatest Rock Songs of all time.

And a unique playlist - Queen: Deep Cuts, Treasures And Connoisseur Classics.

The new issue of Classic Rock is on sale now.

Features

Queen

Brian May and Roger Taylor look back at the journey of four young musicians with “an insane confidence and a precocious belief in our own unique talents” who conquered the world.

The Pretty Reckless

From child model and actor to rock frontwoman, Taylor Momsen’s life followed an upward curve. Then suddenly tragedy struck and it became life-threatening turmoil.

The Dead Daisies

Now bolstered by the songs and shriek of new frontman Glenn Hughes they’re a supergroup to take seriously.

Mick Fleetwood

He arrived in Swinging Sixties London as an aspirant drummer – and discovered a world of blues, booze and global success with Fleetwood Mac. But even after a half-century of making incredible music, perhaps his greatest achievement is keeping the wheels on rock’s greatest soap opera.

Leslie West

Having made his name in the early 70s with Mountain, as a guitarist he was praised by many of his peers. Classic Rock remembers the late, great Leslie West.

The Dirty Nil

For years they watched other bands get the breaks while they didn’t, but their one-step-at-a-time climb has finally paid off.

Steven Wilson

Look at the world, not at your phone. Make music for the love of it, not as a career. Serial killers are fascinating. The best is yet to come. These are among the things that shape his world view.

Fraternity

Before Bon Scott became a star with AC/DC, he sang with these rising Aussie rockers. Following the release of a new box set from the band, his mates from those days tell their story.

Regulars

The Stories Behind The Songs: Accept

How the German heavy metallers took the long-lost early AC/DC track I’m A Rebel and made it their own.

Q&A: Ricky Warwick

The Black Star Riders frontman on his new solo album, his debt to Thin Lizzy, and Joe Elliott telling him how to sing.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Cats In Space

They embrace the 70s, are wary of the ‘business’, and reckon there are lots of potential fans out there. And there’s more.

The Hot List

We look at 12 essential new rock tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include The Dead Deads, Moon City Masters, The Snuts, The Dust Coda, The Middlenight Men, The Lickerish Quartet and more…

Reviews

New albums from Foo Fighters, Steven Wilson, The Dead Daisies, Inglorious, The Pretty Reckless, W.E.T., Lucero, Steve Hackett, Love & Death… Reissues from John Mayall, Jon Anderson, Curved Air, Buzzcocks, The Black Keys, Jet, Fraternity, Fumble, J Mascis, Death Angel… DVDs, films and books on Jethro Tull, Crosby, Stills And Nash, Leonard Cohen, Bad Religion, Rock Camp… Live/livestream reviews of Kiss, A Bowie Celebration/Lazarus, The Darkness…

Buyer’s Guide: New wave / post-punk

After punk came a new wave of bands determined to do things differently – and often sounding very unalike.

Gig Listings

Find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Butch Vig

The producer and Garbage drummer on his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

