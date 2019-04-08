Queen and Adam Lambert announce 2020 Australian tour

Queen and Adam Lambert have announced that they’ll head out on the Rhapsody tour across Australia in 2020.

They’ve lined up a total of six shows, which will get underway at the Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, on February 13 and conclude with a performance at the Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium on February 29.

Queen drummer Roger Taylor says: “We are ready for Australia and raring to get back with our new show.”

Vocalist Adam Lambert adds: “We have a brand-new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to reveal the show to Australian fans!”

Tickets will go on sale from 10.30am AEST on April 15, with a pre-sale for Queen and Adam Lambert fan club members starting on April 10 from 9.30am AEST.

Before heading Down Under, Queen and Adam Lambert will take the Rhapsody tour across North America this summer.

Last week, Taylor released his new solo single Gangsters Are Running This World.

Queen and Adam Lambert: Australian Rhapsody tour 2020

Feb 13: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

Feb 15: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 19: Melbourne AAMI Park

Feb 23: Perth Optus Stadium

Feb 26: Adelaide Oval

Feb 29: Gold Coast Metricon Stadium