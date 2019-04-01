Queen's Roger Taylor launches poignant Gangsters Are Running This World single

Queen drummer Roger Taylor has released a new single, Gangsters Are Running This World.

The song is a sincere commentary of the current state of the world, and opens with the lines, "There's blood in the streets / Panic in the air / The markets are trading up / In madness and fear."

This isn't the first time Taylor has released songs with a political bent - 25 years ago he released the single Nazis 1994, while his 1998 album Electric Fire featured a cover of John Lennon's classic Working Class Hero.

Last month it was revealed that Queen are considering working on a sequel to the award-winning Bohemian Rhapsody movie.

The band have made no official comment about a follow-up film, although ABC will be launching The Show Must Go On: The Queen & Adam Lambert Story in April.

The film will include previously unseen live footage along with interviews with Taylor, Brian May and Lambert, while Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek and Foo Fighters pair Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins will also feature

Queen and Lambert opened the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles last month with a medley containing We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions. Bohemian Rhapsody went on to clinch four Oscars on the night.

Bohemian Rhapsody is now the biggest music biopic of all-time and, prior to the Oscar success, had won two Golden Globes and two BAFTAS.

Queen and Lambert will head out on the Rhapsody tour across North America this summer.