Pylo to tour UK

Pyschedelic-tinged five-piece Pylo have confirmed a 12-date UK tour starting in October.

The West Country band will open for Australian singer-songwriter Josh Pyke as they support the launch of their The Woman EP.

Described as “a joyful racket that fits the bill from the smallest club to the biggest festival,” their label Naim Edge Records say they aim to “show off their magnetic live performances” on the tour.

Oct 24: Norwich Waterfront Studio Club

Oct 25: Exeter Cavern

Oct 26: Cambridge Portland Arms

Oct 28: St Albans Horn

Oct 29: Hull Adelphi

Oct 30: York Basement

Oct 31: Manchester Night & Day

Nov 02: Leeds Brudenell Social

Nov 03: Glasgow King Tuts

Nov 04: Nottingham Bodega

Nov 05: Bristol Louisiana

Nov 06: London Oslo