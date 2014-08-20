Pylo to tour UK

Pyschedelic-tinged five-piece Pylo have confirmed a 12-date UK tour starting in October.
The West Country band will open for Australian singer-songwriter Josh Pyke as they support the launch of their The Woman EP.
Described as “a joyful racket that fits the bill from the smallest club to the biggest festival,” their label Naim Edge Records say they aim to “show off their magnetic live performances” on the tour.
UK dates
Oct 24: Norwich Waterfront Studio Club
Oct 25: Exeter Cavern
Oct 26: Cambridge Portland Arms
Oct 28: St Albans Horn
Oct 29: Hull Adelphi
Oct 30: York Basement
Oct 31: Manchester Night & Day
Nov 02: Leeds Brudenell Social
Nov 03: Glasgow King Tuts
Nov 04: Nottingham Bodega
Nov 05: Bristol Louisiana
Nov 06: London Oslo