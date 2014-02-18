Pussy Riot Members Arrested In Sochi *UPDATED*

Various outlets are reporting that two members of all-female Russian punk band Pussy Riot have been detained in Sochi, Russia.

The Moscow Times is reporting that Nadya Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina were detained this morning in the host city of the ongoing Winter Olympics on suspicion of theft after arriving to perform an anti-Putin song in public.

It is believed that the detainment took place 20 miles outside of Sochi, with the [BBC] reporting that the Russian authorities were quoted as using “force” in the arrest, with both women being released early this afternoon, reportedly with no charges. Both members had been freed from prison in December after serving a considerable sentence for staging a protest gig outside Moscow’s largest cathedral in 2012. The incarceration led to international protest and pressure towards the Russian authorities.