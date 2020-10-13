Puscifer announce livestream concert from ‘the edge of the world’

Maynard James Keenan wants to take you to ‘the end of the world’ for a new Puscifer livestream gig

The band are set to lead fans into the Arizona desert for a livestream concert experience, Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti. The livestream, which will see Puscifer play their forthcoming Existential Reckoning album in full, will take place on October 30, the same day on which it’s released. Given the current heightened concerns over the ‘second wave’ of coronavirus, it’ll almost certainly the only chance to see Maynard James Keenan on a stage in 2020.

“If you’re not familiar with Arcosanti, I highly recommend that you look it up,” says Keenan of the location. “It’s one of a long list of examples of architects, artists, actors, musicians, writers, and poets. People who are not necessarily from Arizona but came here and found that creative tick that burrows under your skin here, something that sets you in a motion to respond to this, what I consider to be equal parts inspirational and hostile, environment. It’s not easy to survive here. There’s already been a dust devil that’s whipped through here, rattlesnakes, crazy red ants outside of my sleeping quarters which tried to consume my dog. We feel like we’re on the edge of the world. Imagine if you were an extra-terrestrial traveller and you landed in the Southwest and wanted to assume an identity here and blend in, this would probably be a good spot to do that.”

Livestream tickets, plus merchandise exclusively available to attendees, are available now. The livestream debuts on October 30 at 10:00pm UK time, and will remain on-demand for 72 hours.

Existential Reckoning is scheduled for release on October 30, via Alchemy Recordings/Puscifer Entertainment/BMG). A single, The Underwhelming, is out now.

Maynard James Keenan recently admitted to contracting coronavirus in February, and has stated that he’s still battling with “the residual effects” of the illness some eight months on.