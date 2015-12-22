Puscifer add Money Shot dates

Puscifer have announced another run of North American dates for March and April.

Maynard James Keenan and co recently wrapped up their first round of shows in support of their third studio album Money Shot, released in October via their own label Puscifer Entertainment.

They’ll kickstart the run of 21 dates at the Fox Performing Arts Center, Riverside, on March 17 and finish the tour at the Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium, Providence, on April 16.

Tool man Keenan said of the first leg of the tour: “As is the Modus Operandi of Puscifer, there will be a whole new show to accompany the Money Shot release. We’ve been leaving a few clues here and there as to what it may entail.

“As usual, we prefer to show rather than tell. Odds are if you’ve been a fan of the diverse nature of our performances in the past, you’ll want to go ahead and place those bets.”

The live line-up includes Keenan, Mat Mitchell, Carina Round, Jeff Friedl, Mahsa Zargaran and newest addition Paul Barker of Ministry and Lead Into Gold.

Puscifer 2016 North American tour

Mar 17 Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center, CA

Mar 18: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Mar 20: Colorado Springs Pikes Peak Center, CO

Mar 22: Omaha Orpheum Theatre, NE

Mar 23: Minneapolis Northrop Auditorium, MN

Mar 25: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Mar 26: Grand Rapids Devos Performance Hall, MI

Mar 28: Rockford Coronado Theatre, IL

Mar 29: Indianapolis Old National Centre Murat Theatre, IN

Mar 30: Columbus The LC Indoor Pavilion, OH

Apr 01: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Apr 02: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Apr 04: Akron Akron Civic Theatre, OH

Apr 05: Buffalo Center for the Arts, NY

Apr 06: Toronto Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, ON

Apr 08: Portland Merrill Auditorium, ME

Apr 09: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Apr 10: Reading Santander Performing Arts Center, PA

Apr 12: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

Apr 13: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Apr 16: Providence Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium, RI