Pure Reason Revolution release brand new track Silent Genesis

The reformed Pure Reason Revolution have released the first new music since they announced their return with Eupnea, their first new studio album for ten years. The ten-minute Silent Genesis, which you can listen to below, was written buy singer and guitarist Jon Courtney along with original PRR keyboard player ands guitarist Greg Jong.

“With some tracks it’s blood sweat & tears to get them nailed, but Silent Genesis came together really quickly," Courtney tells Prog. "While Greg and I worked on the music, Chloe was blasting out vocals in London. We had a lot of fun making this track; mangling synths, riffing & unexpectedly outroing with funk!”

Pure Reason Revolution will release Eupnea through InsideOut Music on April 3. It is the band's first album since 2010's Hammer And Anvil, following which the band split after a short tour in 2011.

"We stuck to our manifesto of no musical boundaries and the result was Eupnea," the bad say. "We return to a more progressive sound with ferocious guitars, thunderous drums and the stacked harmonies that give us our signature sound. We're excited to begin playing it live.”