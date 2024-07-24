Pure Reason Revolution announce December UK tour dates

New-look prog quartet Pure Reason Revolution have announced a short run of live headline shows for the UK for December. You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

At the same time the band have shared a video for their brand new single, Useless Animals, which you can watch below. The new singles taken from the band;s upcoming album, Coming Up To Consciousness, which is released through InsideOut Music on September 6.

"Very pleased to launch our next single, showing another side of Coming Up To Consciousness," The song’s about how we don’t realise something’s worth until it’s gone.

"Taking my dog to be put down & the emotional fallout, the unexpected impact. Grief is the price we pay for love. Written as a result of purposefully trying to avoid my usual repertoire of chords. This was the first track Guy Pratt played bass on, he did a wonderful job & his input spurred on further creativity."

The band worked on Coming Up To Consciousness with three members of UK proggers The PIneapplle Thief, whose Bruce Soord mixed the new album, Steve Kitch mastered it and Jon Sykes played bass on one track.

Coming Up To Consciousness will be available as a limited CD+DVD digipak (featuring 5.1 Surround Sound and High Resolution Stereo Mixes), a standard CD jewelcase, as well as a gatefold ReVinyl LP (recycled vinyl), and digitally in both stereo and Dolby Atmos.

Pre-order Coming Up To Consciousness.

Pure Reason Revolution UK headline shows

Dec 3: Southampton The 1865

Dec 4: Bristol Thekla

Dec 5: Manchester Club Academy

Dec 6: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Dec 8: London Islington Assembly Hall

Tickets go on sale Friday at 2pm UK time.

Get tickets.