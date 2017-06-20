Public Service Broadcasting share new Every Valley track

Public Service Broadcasting have released a stream of their brand new track titled People Will Always Need Coal.

It’s been selected from the band’s upcoming album Every Valley which will launch on July 7 and follows the songs They Gave Me A Lamp featuring post-rock trio Haiku Salut and Progress which included guest vocals from Camera Obscura’s Tracyanne Campbell.

Speaking about the song, PSB’s J. Willgoose, Esq says: “There’s a really quite savage irony to this track when viewed with the benefit of hindsight – of a coal board with the confidence to assure people of safe, prosperous jobs in a strong and stable industry when they were only 10 years away from the largest industrial confrontation of the UK’s last 50 years and the decimation of careers, communities and livelihoods.

“It just goes to show how one age’s absolute confidence can descend into instability and chaos in the blink of an eye, and how state-sponsored pronouncements of certainty should always be taken with a heavy pinch of salt. Also, I think it’s quite a good song.”

Every Valley is said to not just focus on coal miners’ but also “the disenfranchised everywhere and is set against a backdrop of industrial decline.”

Public Service Broadcasting will head out on a UK tour in October. Find details below.

Public Service Broadcasting Every Valley tracklist

Every Valley The Pit People Will Always Need Coal Progress (ft. Tracyanne Campbell) Go To The Road All Out Turn No More (ft. James Dean Bradfield) They Gave Me A Lamp (ft. Haiku Salut) You + Me (ft. Lisa Jên Brown) Mother Of The Village Take Me Home

Oct 13: Cardiff Great Hall

Oct 14: Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Oct 16: Manchester Academy

Oct 17: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Oct 18: Glasgow Barrowland

Oct 19: Leeds O2 Academy

Oct 20: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Oct 21: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 23: Bristol Colston Hall

Oct 24: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre

Oct 25: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Oct 26: London Eventim Apollo

Public Service Broadcasting on the story behind their new concept album