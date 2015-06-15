Public Service Broadcasting list more dates

Public Service Broadcasting have announced a UK tour in November, which culminates in their biggest-ever show to date.

They’ll play Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham, Norwich, Cardiff and Southampton before appeared at London’s O2 Academy Brixton at the end of the month.

J Willgoose Esq says: “Brixton has been my dream gig for as long as I can remember. We can’t wait to play there – we’re working on some very special surprises to make it a show to remember.”

The band have a summer festival run to complete first, in support of second album The Race For Space.

UK tour

Nov 17: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

Nov 18: Leeds University Refectory

Nov 19: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 20: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 21: Norwich OPEN

Nov 26: Cardiff Great Hall

Nov 27: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 29: London O2 Academy Brixton

Jun 18: BST Hyde Park, London

Jun 27: Glastonbury

Jul 03: Blissfields, Hampshire

Jul 17: Latitude, Suffolk

Jul 18: Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

Jul 24: Secret Garden Party, Cambridge

Jul 31: Y-Not Festival, Derbyshire

Aug 01: Kendal Calling, Cumbria

Aug 07: Forgotten Fields, Sussex

Aug 08: Northbound Festival, Cumbria

Aug 23: Green Man Festival, Powys

Sep 04: Lindisfarne Festival, Northumberland

Sep 05: Freedom Festival, Hull

Sep 06: Together The People, Brighton