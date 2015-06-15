Public Service Broadcasting list more dates

Public Service Broadcasting have announced a UK tour in November, which culminates in their biggest-ever show to date.
They’ll play Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham, Norwich, Cardiff and Southampton before appeared at London’s O2 Academy Brixton at the end of the month.
J Willgoose Esq says: “Brixton has been my dream gig for as long as I can remember. We can’t wait to play there – we’re working on some very special surprises to make it a show to remember.”
The band have a summer festival run to complete first, in support of second album The Race For Space.
UK tour
Nov 17: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall
Nov 18: Leeds University Refectory
Nov 19: Liverpool O2 Academy
Nov 20: Nottingham Rock City
Nov 21: Norwich OPEN
Nov 26: Cardiff Great Hall
Nov 27: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Nov 29: London O2 Academy Brixton
Summer festival dates
Jun 18: BST Hyde Park, London
Jun 27: Glastonbury
Jul 03: Blissfields, Hampshire
Jul 17: Latitude, Suffolk
Jul 18: Truck Festival, Oxfordshire
Jul 24: Secret Garden Party, Cambridge
Jul 31: Y-Not Festival, Derbyshire
Aug 01: Kendal Calling, Cumbria
Aug 07: Forgotten Fields, Sussex
Aug 08: Northbound Festival, Cumbria
Aug 23: Green Man Festival, Powys
Sep 04: Lindisfarne Festival, Northumberland
Sep 05: Freedom Festival, Hull
Sep 06: Together The People, Brighton