Public Service Broadcasting announce cancer charity show

Public Service Broadcasting have announced a one-off charity show.

The duo will play London’s Islington Assembly Hall on November 23 in aid of Bowel Cancer UK. And songwriter and guitarist J Willgoose Esq says he wanted to do the show as his life has been touched with the disease.

He says: “In late September last year my wife, Sarah, was diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer at the age of 33, totally out of the blue. She has now completed her treatment and we’re hopeful for the best possible outcome, so as a band we really wanted to try to do something positive to help promote the great work Bowel Cancer UK do for patients and their families.”

Sarah adds: “A lot of people – myself included, prior to diagnosis – would think of bowel cancer as a disease which mainly affects older people.

“We really wanted to draw people’s attention to Bowel Cancer UK’s Never Too Young campaign and make sure that people of all ages are aware of the symptoms of bowel cancer and know that they should seek medical attention straight away if they notice any of them.”

Special guests will be announced in due course, while tickets go on sale from 10am on August 26 direct from the group’s website. Public Service Broadcasting have also set up a JustGiving page for those wishing to donate.

Public Service Broadcasting recently released The Race For Space Remixes album, based on their 2015 album.