Psychedelic Witchcraft release video for Rising On The Edge

Italian occultists Psychedelic Witchcraft are premiering their new video for Rising On The Edge exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album Sound Of The Wind, which will be released on November 3 via Listenable Records.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, vocalist Virginia Monti says Rising From The Edge “speaks about freedom and self-belief.”

Following the release of the band’s new album, the band make their UK debut at Damnation festival.

“We are really excited about it all and we can’t wait to be in the UK.We hope you’ll enjoy our sound and our live performance at Damnation Festival. See you there!”

Psychedelic Witchcraft’s new album Sound Of The Wind is out November 3 and is available to pre-order now.

Damnation festival takes place in at Leeds University on November 4.

