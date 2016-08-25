Dave Grohl joins Prophets Of Rage for MC5 cover

Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl joined Prophets Of Rage for a cover version of MC5’s Kick Out The Jams in Toronto, Canada, last night.

Rage Against The Machine offshoot Prophets Of Rage includes RATM’s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, plus Chuck D and DJ Lord of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill.

At their show at Toronto’s Molson Canadian Amphitheatre on Wednesday, the supergroup were joined by Foos and former Nirvana man Grohl for a performance of the MC5 hit. Footage can be viewed below.

RATM covered the track on their 2000 fourth album Renegades.

Prophets Of Rage release their debut EP The Party’s Over on August 26 (Friday). The band say their stated aim is to “make America rage again.”

They add: “We can no longer stand on the sidelines of history. Dangerous times demand dangerous songs. It’s time to take the power back.”

Chuck D previously admitted it was daunting to perform RATM songs without Zack de la Rocha’s vocals.

“A large part of the lyrics are by Zack,” he said. “We sit back and say, ‘This is not Rage Against The Machine. This is Prophets Of Rage. This is three solid situations coming together.’”

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

