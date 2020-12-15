Progspace Online Festival V.2 line-up confirmed

Progspace Online Festival, which raises money to support artists and crew during the pandemic, is back for a second round on December 18 and 19. The free event will be streamed at 7pm UK time and will include sets from Chaos Divine, Voyager, Novena, Jo Quail, Leprous collaborator Raphael Weinroth-Browne, and Damian Wilson.



Viewers will be able to support the artists directly through donations and merch sales, and 80 percent of the revenue for festival merch will be donated to Crew Nation in support of live crews during the pandemic.

Progspace Online Festival was first held in October 2020. Both editions can be viewed via the organisation's Youtube page.



Full line-up

Friday, December 18

Subterranean Masquerade (Headliners)

Novena

Delta

Jo Quail

Parazit

Deafening Opera

Toehider

Art Against Agony

Saturday, December 19

Chaos Divine (Headliners)

Voyager

Anima Tempo

Simen Sandnes & Friends

Rannoch

Raphael Weinroth-Browne

Lux Terminus

Damian Wilson