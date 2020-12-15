Progspace Online Festival V.2 line-up confirmed

Progspace Online Festival, which raises money to support artists and crew during the pandemic, is back for a second round on December 18 and 19. The free event will be streamed at 7pm UK time and will include sets from Chaos Divine, Voyager, Novena, Jo Quail, Leprous collaborator Raphael Weinroth-Browne, and Damian Wilson.
Viewers will be able to support the artists directly through donations and merch sales, and 80 percent of the revenue for festival merch will be donated to Crew Nation in support of live crews during the pandemic.
Progspace Online Festival was first held in October 2020. Both editions can be viewed via the organisation's Youtube page.
Full line-up
Friday, December 18
Subterranean Masquerade (Headliners)
Novena
Delta
Jo Quail
Parazit
Deafening Opera
Toehider
Art Against Agony
Saturday, December 19
Chaos Divine (Headliners)
Voyager
Anima Tempo
Simen Sandnes & Friends
Rannoch
Raphael Weinroth-Browne
Lux Terminus
Damian Wilson