Voyager take you behind the scenes of Runaway

Leading Australian prog rockers Voyager have released a behind-the-scenes video shot while they were making the promo video for Runaway. The track was of course the one that saw the band shortlisted for Australia's Eurovision Song Contest entry and sees mainman Danny Estrin highlighting his beloved keytars.

"Capturing the natural beauty of our country in our latest round of music videos is exceptionally rewarding, but their remoteness and harshness makes it a lot of very hard and exhausting work," drummer Ashley Doodkoprte tells Prog of the behind-the-scenes clip. "The clip for Runaway was no exception; check out what goes into it, and more importantly, how we keep our spirits up when we're ankle deep in sludgy water under the scorching Australian sun!”

Like every other band Voyager's forthcoming tour dates, the band were due to tour Australia in May, have been put on hold.

Fans can still support their favourite bands by supporting them buying from their Bandcamp page or merchandise pages.