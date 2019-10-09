Prognosis Festival announces next wave of bands

Prognosis Festival has announced its next wave of bands who will be appearing at this year's event.

Anathema were announced back in May and they are now joined by Katatonia, Sons Of Apollo, Enslaved, Focus, Bruce Soord, Voyager, The Fierce & The Dead, Sermon, Scarlet Stories and Dilemma have all been announced for this year's event.

"Prognosis is all about the prog experience,The organisers tell Prog. "We are not only looking for the best line-up available, but also search for those special sets which you will not be able to see and enjoy anywhere else. Last year at our first edition we had a top line-up with bands like Leprous, Haken, Witchcraft and Soen. For the second edition of Prognosis we had the challenge to create an equal or even bigger line-up. Today we can announce the first big part of this line-up.

"We are very proud to have two very specials sets in there. Anathema will be playing We're Here Because We're Here in its entirety and Enslaved has promised a special Heart Of The Nord Rhymes set. We're also organising a conference and musical clinics. We're are still working on the content. Updates will follow soon."

This is the second year for Prognosis which launched last year. This year Prognosis will take place on March 21 and 22 at the Effenaar Venue in Eindhoven.

Tickets for the event cost ¢89 and are available from the event website.