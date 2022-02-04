Trending

Paul Menel announces live dates for April

Former IQ singer Paul Menel and his band The Essentials will be performing a mix of IQ and solo material

Former IQ singer Paul Menel has announced some UK live dates with his band The Essentials for April, dubbed the Spare Parts For Broken Hearts tour.

Menel and band will be performing a set featuring material from the two albums he recorded with IQ, 1987's Nomzamo and 1989's Are You Sitting Comfortably?, as well as material from Menel's subsequent solo career.

Paul Menel And The Essentials Spare Parts For Broken Hearts tour dates:
Apr 2: Dunfermline Prog In The Park
Apr 3: Aberdeen Krakatoa
Apr 4: Edinburgh Bannermans
Apr 5: Darlington Forum
Apr 7: Sheffield Corporation
Apr 8: Nottingham Old Cold Store

Support at Darlington, Sheffield and Nottingham comes from UK prog rockers The Tirith.

