Paul Menel announces live dates for April

Former IQ singer Paul Menel has announced some UK live dates with his band The Essentials for April, dubbed the Spare Parts For Broken Hearts tour.

Menel and band will be performing a set featuring material from the two albums he recorded with IQ, 1987's Nomzamo and 1989's Are You Sitting Comfortably?, as well as material from Menel's subsequent solo career.

Paul Menel And The Essentials Spare Parts For Broken Hearts tour dates:

Apr 2: Dunfermline Prog In The Park

Apr 3: Aberdeen Krakatoa

Apr 4: Edinburgh Bannermans

Apr 5: Darlington Forum

Apr 7: Sheffield Corporation

Apr 8: Nottingham Old Cold Store

Support at Darlington, Sheffield and Nottingham comes from UK prog rockers The Tirith.