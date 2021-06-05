Prog acts confirmed for the Wokingham Festival 2021

Wokingham Festival has announced a handful of prog acts across its three-day musical showcase, which takes place at Cantley Park in Wokingham between Saturday and Monday of the August bank holiday weekend.

More than 40 artists from different genres will appear at the event, and on Monday afternoon, revellers will be able to enjoy sets from Kyros, The Paradox Twin and Warmrain. Quantum Pig will play an acoustic show and there will even be a couple of Kepler Ten tracks performed by the band as part of their set as alter-ego, R2-A Tribute to Rush. Progressive music will also be represented on the Sunday as psyfolk proggers Flutatious take the stage.

Organiser Stan Hetherington explains: "At the last Wokingham Festival in 2019 we decided to try something new by adding an extra day to the festival on the Bank Holiday Monday and as part of the day we included some prog artists. It went down so well with our open-minded festival regulars as well as attracting new people along for their first visit so we thought this year we would again include some of the great prog artists that are around at the moment.

"Like so many we were unable to run the festival last year so we can’t wait for the chance to celebrate live music with everyone at this year’s event."