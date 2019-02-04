Quantum Pig stream epic 12 minute Long Letter Home

Quantum Pig celebrate the release of their debut album, Songs Of Industry And Sunshine, through White Star Records last week, by streaming a 12-minute epic, Long Letter Home.

“Long Letter Home is our unashamed love letter to prog, a four-part, 12 minute journey into history and future of human exploration," explains Quantum Pig basist and vocalist Mark Stevenson. "It references Yes, Pink Floyd, Frost*, Queen, The Beatles, Elbow and Carl Sagan. We hope prog fans enjoy our nods to the past, while coming with us on a journey into the future.”

Ferguson isn't just celebrating the band's debut release. His latest play, Octopus Soup, starring Nick Hancock, recently opened at Coventry's Belgrade Theatre and will run until February 16.

Songs Of Industry And Sunshine is available from all reputable record outlets and also through the White Star Records website.